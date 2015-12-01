Giving Tuesday inspires local support to nonprofit organizations

Organizers at the Boys and Girls Club say they couldn't keep their doors open without donations. (Source: WOIO)

Those in the nonprofit world want you to know that this past weekend wasn't just the start of the holiday and shopping seasons, but also the start of the giving season. Giving Tuesday is trending and that is translating to a generous day.

Charitable organizations look forward to Giving Tuesday, like retailers gear up for Black Friday. It's a day when social media drives dollars to all sorts of nonprofits. E-mail blasts, texts, tweets and posts are pumping people to give generously.

"Our friends at Medical Mutual are matching contributions today. It's a real neat opportunity for us to get more people involved," said Bill Kitson, CEO of United Way of Greater Cleveland.

He says Giving Tuesday helps round out their annual campaign. They're taking the day to remind their friends and followers about the work they're doing.

"The fact that 1,100 folks that we are working with in our financial stability program have maintained their employment over six months, which is a key indicator of success, that represents about 89 percent of the folks in the program getting help and support," Kitson explained.

The Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland is also sharing stories of success through social media, in hopes of generating even more giving.

"I like that they do different kinds of things and have fun and enjoy yourself. I'm really enjoying the Boys and Girls Club," said 13-year-old Joshua Blanchard.

Club director Myesha Crowe says they couldn't keep the doors open without donations.

"Once you review the mission and see how we are making an impact on children's lives, who are going to be our next leaders, I think that the choice is simple," she said.

