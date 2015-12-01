A strange encounter for one Oklahoma officer - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

A strange encounter for one Oklahoma officer

Well you certainly don't see this everyday! 

A police officer in Norman, Oklahoma stumbled upon a lost donkey on the road. Officer Canaan was able to corral the animal into the back of his squad car and transport it to safety. 

