Browns QB Josh McCown out for season; No starter named

Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown is out for the season with a broken collar bone, coach Mike Pettine said in a conference call on Tuesday..

McCown suffered the injury to his clavicle during Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Pettine said the injury "the worst possible scenario."

"That is very unfortunate. Josh means a lot to this team, whether it was in the locker room, practice field or game day. Just the positive energy that he exuded, the leadership -- I just cannot say enough positive things about Josh McCown and what he has done for this football team and what he means to this football team," Pettine said.

McCown will not need surgery, but won't be healed before the end of the season.

Pettine said he's not ready to name starter for Sunday.

"We are going to take everything into consideration and then make a decision for this week that is best for the team," Pettine said.

McCown finishes 182-of-292 for 2,109 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

