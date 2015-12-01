Rice Family expert reports

Two expert reports released by the Rice family Saturday night focus on the moments before the gun was fired.

The Rice family says it proves the officers involved in the shooting used excessive force.

Criminal Defense Lawyer Susan Moran, who is also an adjunct professor of Case Western's School of Law, looked closely at both reports that will be presented to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty.

Moran says the reports cite case law and are "spot on."

She says the analysis of the reports that should be looked at by the Grand Jury points out that there were too many errors made by police

prior to the fatal shooting. The report asks did the officers follow police procedures, and were the officers faced with a life or death decision.

"You don't roll up on the scene, get out of your car with your gun drawn, which means that he has removed it from his holster before the car comes to a complete stop. And in one point seven seconds fire a gun at a person that you haven't even confirmed is consistent with the 911 call, that is troubling," Moran said.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.