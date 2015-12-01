Thousands of items recovered after 80+ car break-ins

One man is being blamed for dozens of car break-ins.

Alliance Police believe 25-year-old Richard "Bobby" Hollenbaugh swiped stuff from more than 80 cars, including laptops, CDs, cell phones and more.

Police say victims are coming in every day to re-claim their stolen property.

"I can't even begin to calculate the amount of money that these things are valued at," said Sgt. Michael Yarian.

Detectives believe Hollenbaugh broke into cars in three counties over a two-and-a-half month period.

"We were getting several reports almost daily of car break-ins, multiple break-ins the night before," Yarian said.

When detectives searched Hollenbaugh's house, they found cell phones, wallets, tools, jewelry, clothing, laptops, computers, purses, money, even random things like cigarette lighters and coins.

Police say he would shatter car windows to get in and then steal what he could.

Dozens of people on social media say they are victims and are still looking for their stuff.

Brown paper bags line the hallway outside of the training room at the police station.

"It's still evidence at this time but I believe the detectives are working with the prosecutor to get the items back to the victims," Yarian said.

Hollenbaugh was booked into Stark County Jail, charged with grand theft, vandalism, receiving stolen property and possessing criminal tools.

He has not entered a plea, and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Detectives are using social media to help them find the owners of some these things.

After matching police reports to the evidence they'll post photos to Facebook and try to get these things back to their rightful owners.

They also encourage people to stop by and take a look.

