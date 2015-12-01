Vigil for Cleveland murder victim

Hobbs was killed after an argument (Source: WOIO)

Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to remember the life of Walter Hobbs, who was murdered a few days ago in Cleveland.

Police say Hobbs, 41, was shot to death in a living room on E. 87th Street on Friday.

A sea of umbrellas and candles filled the street in front of the house where Hobbs lost his life.

Hobbs’ family is pulling together to stay strong for his children. Sadly, this isn't the first time they've faced a loss like this.

"To be eating Thanksgiving dinner with my brother one night and the very next night, I lose him to a senseless crime," said his sister Latonya Hobbs.

Earlier this year, Hobbs’s oldest son, 23-year-old Walter Barfield, was shot and killed along with two other men at Chalk Linez barbershop in Warrensville Heights.

It's a loss his family still feels every day.

"There needs to be change very soon, this is senseless," said Nemon Hobbs, his uncle.

"I'm lost for words. It's a little rough, I can't even touch that subject right now. 'Cause it's just too fresh for me," Latonya Hobbs said.

This holiday season, there will be two plates missing from their table.

"They're not the same for me, I'm not even thinking about the holidays," Latonya said.

Detectives say 36-year-old Roy Hill shot Hobbs after an argument about a basketball game.

They say Hill was possibly under the influence of PCP.

