FirstEnergy asking for rate hike

FirstEnergy has a problem and they want customers to pay for it. The energy company is not selling all the power they're making at two of their plants, the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station near Toledo and a coal fired plant in Ohio near the Pennsylvania border.

So they're asking the Public Utility Commission of Ohio to let them pass on the losses to customers with increased rates.

They use to sell the extra power on the open market, but plants using natural gas are selling it much cheaper because of all the gas being found in shale during fracking.

FirstEnergy estimates the extra cost would be $3.25 a month for the foreseeable future.

The plan was submitted Tuesday and while there is no time table for a vote or approval by the Utility Commission, that decision could come after the first of the year.

