Authorities hunt for bold bank robber

Man robs Fifth Third Bank in Willowick at gunpoint (Source: FBI)

A bold bank robber is on the loose and authorities hope you will recognize him.

Investigators say the suspect held up the Fifth Third Bank at 28953 Euclid Avenue in Wickliffe Tuesday morning.

The armed suspect is described as approximately 6'5", 200 lbs. He wore a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes with white stripes and a red bandana over his face.

He pointed a semi-automatic weapon at a teller and demanded money.

No one was hurt.

If you can help authorities find him, call the Wickliffe Police Department at (440) 943-1234 or the Cleveland Division of the FBI at (216) 522-1400.

Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible for this robbery.

