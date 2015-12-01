Sisters accused of trying to strangle mom with USB cables

Two sisters accused of trying to kill their own mother on Thanksgiving appeared in court Wednesday where the judge continued their bond at $50,000.

Willowick Police say 25-year-old Joanna Barnes and 23-year-old Jennifer Barnes tied three USB cables together, wrapped them around their mother's neck, and each grabbed an end and pulled.

Police say Jennifer Barnes also tried to smother her 56-year-old mother with a pillow at their home on East 300th Street.

The mother was able to escape. She went to the hospital, then the police station.

Joanna and Jennifer Barnes are charged with attempted murder and domestic violence.

