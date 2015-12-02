Crews removing overturned semi near I-77 ramp - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Crews removing overturned semi near I-77 ramp

INDEPENDENCE, OH (WOIO) -

A semi overturned near I-77 northbound ramp to I-480 west just after 4 a.m. Wednesday. Crews were able to keep traffic flowing for rush hour.

After morning rush hour, crews started moving the truck.  

The truck driver was not injured. No other vehicles were involved. 

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly