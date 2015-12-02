Wall scores 35 as Wizards hand Cavs 1st home loss, 97-85

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - John Wall scored a season-high 35 points and the Washington Wizards handed the Cleveland Cavaliers their first home loss of the season, 97-85 on Tuesday night.

The Wizards, who never trailed, scored the first 10 points of the game and went on a 9-0 run to begin the second half in snapping a four-game losing streak.

LeBron James had 24 points, but the Cavaliers lost for the first time in 10 games this season at Quicken Loans Arena.

Wall was 14 of 24 from the field and had 10 assists. Bradley Beal scored 18 and Marcin Gortat added 15 points with 11 rebounds for the Wizards.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.