Missing teen was held against her will, 41-year old arrested

A reward is being offered in the search for a missing Brooklyn teen after she vanished Nov. 8.

Mom, Linda and her fiance Britt Ramsey after learning about Alexis' whereabouts. (Source: WOIO)

Alexis Boroviak was last seen on Nov. 8. (Source: Family)

Authorities in Missouri have charged a 41-year-old man in connection with the disappearance of 15-year-old Alexis Boroviak of Brooklyn.

Alexis was found safe Tuesday night in Marthasville, Missouri, where authorities say she was being held against her will.

Chris Schroeder, 41, is charged with transporting a minor from Ohio to Missouri to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Schroeder appeared in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

Alexis had been missing since November 8, when her family says she took the dog out into the back yard and vanished.

Cleveland 19 has learned someone she was with was posting to a Facebook page. Using a computer's IP address, investigators tracked Alexis to a Warren County, Missouri home around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and went to the home and found her in good condition.

The family is looking forward to reuniting with Alexis.

"Thank God my daughter has been found safe and we cannot wait to get her home. I personally want to thank everyone for their support and prayers," said Russell Boroviak.

"We are very excited to have Alexis coming home. Prayers are answered," said Britt Ramsey, mother's boyfriend.

Brooklyn Police Department is working with the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC) and the authorities in Missouri to determine what happened.

If convicted, Schroeder could face 15 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.