Probation for a woman who let veteran husband die

A judge ordered 12 months probation for a Summit County woman who let her Vietnam veteran husband die, by failing to properly care for him.

Dorothy Matwiju pleaded guilty in November.

On June 3, 2015 Springfield Township Police responded to a home on Onondago Trail and found 64-year-old David Matwiju dead inside. Officers said the home was in deplorable condition, including a cockroach infestation. Matwiju appeared emaciated, weighing just 84 pounds. Police said he was unkempt and only wearing an adult diaper.



Matwiju was a Vietnam veteran who suffered from health problems since 2011.

Dorothy Matwiju will also have to go to counseling.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.