Ohio House leader says task force may look into medical pot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The leader of the Ohio House says he may convene a task force to review medical marijuana policy.

State lawmakers have been examining potential legislative steps to address the issue after voters last month rejected a broad ballot initiative that sought to legalize pot for medical and recreational use.

Polls suggest Ohio voters back legalized medical marijuana. And House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger has said the issue has some support within his Republican caucus.

Rosenberger told reporters on Tuesday that he may ask a task force or potentially the House health committee to gather information about medical marijuana for the Legislature to consider.

Ohio voters may see a pot legalization question on next year's ballot.

The head of the failed marijuana legalization campaign has said the effort is regrouping for 2016.

