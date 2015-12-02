Fans compete to spend Christmas in A Christmas Story house; Owners snag Red Ryder BB gun

A Christmas Story House, now restored to its movie splendor, is open year round to the public for tours. (Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)(PRNewsFoto)

Museum owner Brian Jones holds the Red Ryder BB Gun used in the movie at A Christmas Story House and Museum on Monday, Nov. 16, 2015 in Cleveland. (Jason Miller/AP Images)(PRNewsFoto/A Christmas Story House & Museum)

The Christmas Story House and Museum is just as excited as Ralphie was to get his hands on the Red Ryder BB gun.

They've had a replica of the legendary BB gun on display for years, but now they have the real one from the 1983 holiday classic, A Christmas Story.

A fan found the vintage air rifle for sale on a film collectibles website and alerted the staff. They snagged it for the $10,000 asking price.

"This original Red Ryder BB gun from the movie is a great addition to our collection," said Brian Jones, founder and owner of the A Christmas Story House & Museum. "We are excited that fans will now be able to see the real thing for the first time."

The previous owner was the production asset manager for the classic film.

Meantime, movie fans are in a bidding war on ebay right now.

Spend Christmas in A Christmas Story House Charity Auction

The auction began Tuesday and runs for one week.

The winning bidder can spend two days and two nights with up to three guests in the beloved holiday house starting on Christmas Eve.

The current highest bid is at $8, 600 and the person with that bid has put in a total of 14 bids so far.

The Christmas Story House and Museum is located at 3159 West 11th St. in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood. It's been open since 2006.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.