One man dies after hitting gas line, utility pole

Police investigating a deadly car crash on Solon Road Wednesday at 1:32 a.m.

Police say the driver of a white 2001 Buick Century went off the road between Hawthorne Parkway and Richmond Road.

The car struck an above ground gas line and then a utility pole.

The male driver, 25, was found dead on the scene. The male passenger, also 25, was transported to the hospital. His injuries are not known.

Solon police have not release their names.

The road was closed for a short time to repair the gas line.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.