Stolen delivery truck found in East Cleveland

Police are looking for a man who stole a box truck full of appliances Tuesday morning, then led authorities on a chase from Akron to Cleveland.

Police say several cars were hit on I-77, but no injuries were reported. (Source: Richfield Police)

Police say the chase started in Akron and was called off in Cleveland. (Source: Google Maps)

Police found a stolen delivery truck from Akron in East Cleveland. The truck was dumped on Speedway Overlook, near Forest Hills Park.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Akron Police say the 24-foot box truck made its first stop of the day at 1901 Marks Avenue in Akron. When the two workers got out of the truck to bring an appliance inside the home, they saw a man wearing a hoodie jump in the truck and drive off. They say the workers left the keys inside the truck while making the delivery.

According to police, the suspect drove around the block and then got onto I-76 westbound to I-77 northbound. Richfield Police released one cruiser's dash cam video of the chase.

Several police agencies were involved in the chase, which was later called off at East 55th Street and Quincy Avenue in Cleveland, due to safety reasons.

The truck still had $20,000 worth or merchandise still inside.

