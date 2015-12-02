VIDEO: Browns sign WR Terrelle Pryor

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Browns officially sign former Buckeye quarterback Terrelle Pryor.

Pryor is a 6-4, 233-pound veteran officially in his fourth NFL season out of Ohio State.

He joined the Browns via waivers this off season and spent training camp with the team before being waived on Sept. 10.

"This is an explosive athlete that will think over time can master the position. I just felt the time was right to get him back here, get him practicing, playing wideout, but the insurance policy that he does give us, especially now with Josh being hurt, you at least have a viable third quarterback on the roster," Pettine said.

Pryor previously played with the Oakland Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals at the QB position.

Originally drafted by Oakland in in the third round of the 2011 supplemental draft, Pryor has appeared in 15 games with 10 starts at quarterback.

He has completed 170 of 302 passes for 1,953 yards with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has added 627 rushing yards with three scores and one reception for 22 yards.

