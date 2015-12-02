VIDEO: Browns sign WR Terrelle Pryor

Browns officially sign former Buckeye quarterback Terrelle Pryor.
Pryor is a 6-4, 233-pound veteran officially in his fourth NFL season out of Ohio State.
He joined the Browns via waivers this off season and spent training camp with the team before being waived on Sept. 10.
"This is an explosive athlete that will think over time can master the position. I just felt the time was right to get him back here, get him practicing, playing wideout, but the insurance policy that he does give us, especially now with Josh being hurt, you at least have a viable third quarterback on the roster," Pettine said.