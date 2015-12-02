Cleveland Botanical Garden Glow Holiday Exhibit

Hundreds of trees, poinsettias and gingerbread houses lighting up the holiday spirit at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens. It's the 4th annual Glow Exhibit.



"We'll get thousands of people here through the run of Glow so it’s a very busy, very fun time at the garden," says Renata Brown, Vice President of Education.



A 20-foot Christmas tree greets visitors and there are dozens more trees lining the halls. They were decorated by area garden clubs. This year's theme is 'Flights of Fancy,' anything that flies goes. And wow, do they get creative.



"These ladies spend months creating ornaments and beautiful trimmings on the trees. It's amazing to see it," says Cynthia Druckenbrod, Vice President of Horticulture.



A candy- themed model train chugs along an 82-foot track. 150 gingerbread houses are also on display, including one with a jacuzzi outside. Take a look and be inspired because you can create your own.



"You can make a gingerbread house there. You can stop by the treetop shop. There’s live music. It’s just a beautiful space to go through," says Brown.



The exhibit continues outside. There are more than 100- thousand lights. You can walk through the gardens or hop aboard the garden express.



"It's not just for children, adults can ride it too. We're open late Wednesday and Friday so come see and enjoy the outdoor lights when it's dark," says Druckenbrod.



And a little something to make your heart glow: wishing trees where kids, both young and old, make a wish for the season and hing for all to see.



"Brings you back to the reason for the holidays," says Brown.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.