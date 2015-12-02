Browns announce Austin Davis starting QB vs Bengals

News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

The Cleveland Browns have a new starting QB.

Austin Davis will be the starter Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the Browns website.

Josh McCown is out for the season after a broken clavicle. He was placed on injured reserve.

The start will be Davis’ first since he joined the Browns in September and ninth of his NFL career.

Davis played in the Baltimore game after McCown was injured in the 4th quarter. He completed 7-of-10 passes for 77 yards, including a 42-yard, game-tying touchdown pass to Travis Benjamin.

Johnny Manziel will serve as Davis' backup. Manziel lost the starting job when a video of him partying at a Texas night club surfaced.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.