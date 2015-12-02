Parma shooting suspect connected to Cleveland armed robbery - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

PARMA, OH (WOIO) -

The suspect in a deadly gas station shooting appeared in a courtroom Wednesday to answer to aggravated murder charges.  

Parma Police arrested and charged Logan Sinclair, 21, in connection with Saturday's fatal shooting of Robert Sposit, 50, of Parma. 

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Parma Police responded to the Sunoco gas station on Pearl Road for a report of shots fired inside the business. When officers arrived, they found the owner, Sposit, dead inside. Police allege that minutes earlier, Sinclair robbed the store at gunpoint, and the pair exchanged gunfire.

Police discovered that Sinclair was hiding inside a house on W. 46th Street. SWAT was called in and authorities surrounded the home. Sinclair eventually surrendered to police. He was found to have gunshot wounds and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Sinclair was released from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon and sent to jail. 

He's being held on a $3M dollar bond. Lawyers also revealed Sinclair is suspected of an armed robbery in Cleveland, prior to the Parma shooting. 

