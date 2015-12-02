Woman attacks 65-year-old woman inside her Akron home

The 65-year-old victim said around 1 p.m. Tuesday she answered the door. It was a woman looking to use the phone. She said no to the phone, but offered her a phone book.

The victim said the woman followed her into her home, hit her over the head multiple times with possibly a hammer. The victim's purse was stolen.

A passerby heard the victim on the porch and called Akron police.

When officers arrived the victim was lying on the porch covered in blood. She was transported to Akron General Medical Center where she is listed in serious condition. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect is 40 – 50 years old, 5'05" – 5'07", heavy set, possibly between 250 – 300 lbs., she had black hair with purple highlights and small braids twisted on the top of her head.

