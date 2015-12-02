Man jailed after chase in stolen box truck

A 37-year-old man led police on a chase overnight in a stolen box truck.

Wooster police were called out to D+S Distribution around 1 a.m. on an assault investigation.

Officers say Jeremy Butler was assaulting the owner of the company and when he saw police he drove off in one of the company's trucks.

Police say the chase lasted about 20 minutes, before Butler crashed into a cemetery on Church Street, knocking over several headstones.

Butler will be arraigned Thursday on charges of failure to comply, obstructing official business, resisting restraint, aggravated menacing, and aggravated robbery.

He is currently in the Wayne County Jail.

