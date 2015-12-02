False positive mammograms linked to slightly increased risk of breast cancer

A new study out today regarding mammograms and what the false positives might really mean for many.

You can see how this would certainly be alarming for the one out of ten women who are called back for more tests after their annual mammogram.

But, the experts say really the findings here could be lifesaving...they bring attention to what should be considered now another risk factor.

Dr. Donna Plecha, the Director of Breast Imaging at University Hospital's Seidman Cancer Center finds the study quite impressive.

It was done over 15 years.

It involved more than 1 million women from all over the U.S.

It shows those who had a false positive mammogram, basically had something show up in their images that required more testing but, ultimately had no cancer at that time...were actually 39 percent more likely to*indeed develop breast cancer down the road.

Dr. Plecha says it means false positives do count..."there is something going on ...we don't know what it is but we are obviously seeing some kind of pattern." She adds "it's just good to be educated to know all of your risks and be proactive to be screened." Also, she emphasizes this means, then, it's that much more important for women who had a false positive mammogram to get their mammograms done every year.

That will be a lot of women...but, again, the expert explain it could also mean a lot more lives saved, a lot more cases of breast cancer found earlier.

For more information on the study click here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.