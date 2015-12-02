Packages stolen from busy apartment complex

North Royalton police are looking for whoever stole at least seven packages, took the contents and then threw away the evidence behind a garage at the Hampton Club Apartments.

Police say a resident noticed the mess behind the garage and called them.

"These packages appear to have been stolen from locations where they were delivered. What was in those packages varied. There were all kinds of things: personal things, business things, holiday things," said Detective Dave Loeding of the North Royalton Police Department.

There were four victims in all, according to the incident report.

Unfortunately, Detective Loeding says what happened is not unusual, especially this time of the year. Online shopping has only increased the opportunities for criminals trolling neighborhoods for packages.

"The holiday does bring out the thieves, unfortunately. The concept of a package stolen from your front door, or your delivered area is not unusual unfortunately. Over the holidays, probably a little bit more," added Loeding.

There are some practical ways to protect yourself. You can track your package online or through e-mail. Try to select a time when you'll be home for the package to arrive. Also, if you are sending someone a gift you may want to let them know.

Joan Gennaro says it's not surprising to hear a modern day Grinch struck her apartment complex.

"People aren't working and they're looking for whatever they can get. That's a shame. That's a shame," Gennaro said.

