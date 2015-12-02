WATCH LIVE: Update on mass shooting situation in San Bernardino, CA

News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.

People in San Bernardino, CA, gather outside following reports that multiple people were shot at a resource center for the mentally disabled. (Source: KABC/CNN)

San Bernardino Police say two suspects are dead after a mass shooting Wednesday.

The shooting left 14 dead and 17 injured at a center that holds classes for people with developmental disabilities at the Inland Regional Center.

Police did engage in a gunfight with two suspects in a black Chevrolet vehicle after a high-speed chase. A man and woman were killed in that gunfire.

Police also say a third suspect has been detained, though it is unclear whether that person was involved.

So far there is no motive for the shooting.

