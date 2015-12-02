Accused killer cries during court appearance

Logan Sinclair has been charged with aggravated murder. (Source: Parma Police)

The man accused of murdering a popular Parma business owner during a robbery is now out of the hospital.

Logan Sinclair faced a judge for that case Wednesday. Police say Saturday night's shooting at the Sunoco gas station in Parma may not be Sinclair's only crime.

Sinclair was escorted into court wearing handcuffs and protective body gear. He showed some emotion as he faced the judge and was charged with aggravated murder for shooting and killing Bob Sposit.

Police say Sinclair robbed the Parma store at gunpoint, and he and Sposit exchanged gunfire before Sinclair took off.

When officers got to the scene they found Sposit dead.

Witness saw the car Sinclair left in. Officers spotted it a short distance away at his girlfriend’s house and arrested him.

Sinclair was hospitalized and treated for his gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors say Sinclair shot at a witness who was giving Sposit first aid. They also say Sinclair was involved in an armed robbery earlier in Cleveland.

He is being held on a $3 million bond.

Sinclair's family say they're still in shock and feel for Sposit's family.

"A life was lost. A life was ruined. In actuality, lives were lost. Logan has some issues in his life, he's not, it's hard for us to wrap our mind around this," said Johnny Edwards, Sinclair’s stepfather.

