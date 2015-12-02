Austin Davis does not see start as audition for future

Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine named Austin Davis the starting quarterback for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Davis come in after Josh McCown went out with a injury. He would go on to tie the game at 27-27 late in the game. Davis threw 7-of-10 for 77-yards and one touchdown in relief.

"No, I feel like I'm trying to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, it's kind of how you got to approach it and everything else just kind of happens one week at a time, keep preparing and keep playing," Davis said when he was asked if he felt like he was auditioning for his future.

Davis served as the third string quarterback all year long, but after a demotion by Johnny Manziel after the incident over the teams bye week, it bumped Davis to serve as the back up to Josh McCown for the Monday Night game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Davis is making his ninth career NFL start, he started eight games last season with the St. Louis Rams. He threw for 2,001 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions and had a record of 3-5.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.