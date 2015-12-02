Indians fan favorite produced film to screen in Euclid Thursday

Former Cleveland Indians outfielder Kenny Lofton has produced the movie "My First Miracle" that will screen in Euclid on Thursday, December 3.
The screening will be at 7:00 p.m. at Atlas Cinemas Lakeshore 7 at 22624 Lakeshore Blvd. in Euclid.
Lofton will host a Q&A session after the movie.
Seating is limited and you can purchase tickets to the movie HERE. Tickets are $15. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the MetroHealth Cancer Care Family Community Room.
Lofton played 10 seasons with the Cleveland Indians and played a key role in the Indians 1995 season when they were American League champs.
