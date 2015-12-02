Officers sworn in before grand jury in Tamir Rice case

Cleveland 19 has learned that both officers involved in the shooting death of Tamir Rice were sworn in and read their statements to the grand jury.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office released the statements from Cleveland Police Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback Tuesday.

Statement from Officer Timothy Loehmann:

Statement from Officer Frank Garmback:

12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot outside the Cudell Recreation Center on Nov. 22, 2014.

Cleveland police officers were called to the scene for a report of a male waving a gun. When two officers responded, within several seconds Officer Loehmann fired his department-issued service weapon, fatally wounding Tamir.

Surveillance video provided by the city of Cleveland shows Tamir appearing to reach under his top for what ended up being an air soft BB gun.

Rice family attorney Subodh Chandra expressed concerns after the released of the officers' statements, saying they were "unsworn."

