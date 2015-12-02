2 Arrests: Police link clothing to hostage-takers, gun found in suspect's home

A Richland County family is safe after a terrifying ordeal. Police say a man called 911 and stated his family was being held at gunpoint while he was being forced to drive to a bank to get money.

Family taken hostage while manager forced to get money out of bank

The Cleveland Division of the FBI, along with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ontario Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an unsolved hostage style bank robbery that occurred in Ontario, Ohio on November 5 - 6, 2015.

Two men have been arrested nearly one month after allegedly holding a Key Bank employee and his family hostage at gunpoint in their Ontario, Ohio home.

On November 6, authorities say Taylor Crisman and Chris Hill ordered the bank employee to drive to the bank, remove a large sum of money from the vault and return home.

Meanwhile, authorities say the suspects held the man's wife and small children hostage until he returned with the cash.

Authorities from several agencies arrested Crisman and Hill during a traffic stop in Galion on Dec. 2.

"The one thing that these violent criminals did not count on was the incredible work of the FBI, the Ontario Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff's Office," said U.S. Attorney Steven M. Dettelbach. "Now they will pay the price at the bar of justice for that oversight."

While searching the homes of Hill and Crisman, police recovered several items which link them to the crime, like the fedora hat and bandana the hostages said Crisman was wearing during the time he held the family in their home. Authorities also recovered a .38 caliber handgun believed to be used during the ordeal.

Crisman was placed into federal custody based on a warrant obtained this week. He was transported to Akron.

Hill is currently being held on probable cause charges in the Richland County Jail and will be federally charged Thursday.

