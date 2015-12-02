Police chase ends in crash with empty school bus

A driver in Canal Fulton caused crashes before ending his run from police by smashing into an empty school bus.

Police say William Lawrence Rini of Hinckley hit two cars on South Locust Street with his Cadillac Escalade, leaving both scenes.

Officers caught up with him near Beverly Avenue and tried to pull him over. That's when they say Rini took off, leading police on a chase reaching speeds of 70 mph.

Officers say Rini missed a turn, hitting a semi from Avalon Foods, and ending up in the side of a Northwest Local School District bus.

Rini was the only person hurt in any of the crashes.

Police say during the course of the arrest, Rini made statements that he murdered several people. Investigators determined that none of that talk was true.

Rini is charged with OVI among other charges.

