Police: 20 lb. exotic cat missing since Thanksgiving

Zuri, call CPD if you've seen this missing cat. (Source: Cleveland Police)

Cleveland police are asking for help in one family's search for a missing African Savannah Cat.

Zuri was last seen on Thanksgiving Day near Sackett Ave. and West 33rd.

Police say she weighs around 20 lbs. and is an exotic breed domestic cat.

If you've seen Zuri, call (216) 621-1234. A reward is being offered for its safe return.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.