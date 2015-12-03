Police: Elderly man kills wife, calls daughter before shooting himself

Scene of alleged murder-suicide in the 2200 block of Langford Lane. (Source: WOIO)

An elderly couple was found dead inside their home after an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities.

Avon police arrived at a home in the 2200 block of Langford Lane around 5 a.m. Thursday.

According to reports, the victim's daughter said her dad called and told her he just shot her mother and was going to commit suicide.

Dispatch attempted to contact the couple, but nobody answered. Officers and SWAT responded and evacuated nearby residents.

When they entered the home they found a man, 77, and his 73-year-old wife, in bed together each dead of a gunshot wound.

A revolver was still in the man's hand. Police suspect the man shot his wife, then turned the gun on himself.

The victims' daughter says her mother had been sick and was due to be placed in a nursing home this week, and that her father had been depressed.

Their deaths remain under investigation.

