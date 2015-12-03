Off-duty officer suspended after brandishing gun in bar

Off-duty officer in court for showing off gun in bar. (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland police officer pleaded not guilty in court for allegedly showing off a gun in a bar.

Officer Sean Gorman was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The 49-year-old is accused of bringing out the gun while at the Clark Bar in Tremont.

It happened on November 24 and officials say Gorman wasn't working at the time.

After Thursday's hearing the 22-year vet was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Gorman remains free on bond.

