Wife accused of murdering husband transferred to mental hospital

The case of a woman accused of stabbing her husband to death in October has been transferred to the mental health court docket.

Shirley Eng-Ku, 52, of 6526 SOM Center Road is charged with aggravated murder.

Solon Police say Eng-Ku stabbed Tommy Ku, 54, in his stomach while he was sleeping.

Eng-Ku has now been ordered transferred to Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare where she will remain until competency is restored.

A court date for her next appearance has not scheduled.

