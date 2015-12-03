Cleveland Clinic Children’s to offer walk-in flu clinic in Lakewood Thursday

The Cleveland Clinic Mobile Health Unit will be in Lakewood offering services on Thursday. (Source: WOIO)

Each year, the seasonal flu hits kids especially hard during the holidays. The best shot parents have at protecting their children is getting them the flu vaccine.

Cleveland Clinic Children’s is committed to keeping families throughout the Greater Cleveland region healthy and happy this season.

On Thursday, the clinic will offer flu shots to students, families, and teachers on its mobile unit stationed at Harrison Elementary School on Quail Street from 1 to 2 p.m.

