Elyria officer pleads not guilty to charges

A Lorain County Grand Jury has indicted an Elyria police officer on nine charges including on bribery, stalking, tampering with evidence and voyeurism.

Patrolman Thomas Orsik pleaded not guilty in Lorain County Court of Common Pleas. It is unknown when he will appear in court next.

Charges against Orsik were handed down on Nov. 19, but no details on the alleged crimes have been released.

Orsik was placed on paid administrative leave following the indictment, which also included charges of solicitation, menacing, telecommunications harassment, falsification and dereliction of duty.

Orsik has been with the Elyria Police Department since 2006. He was a morning shift patrol officer and from May 2013 to March 2015, Orsik was assigned to the Wilkes Villa housing complex as a community policing officer.

