Trooper becomes first female to earn perfect score on fitness test

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced that Trooper Shelly Ledyard, a former Marine, recently became the first female trooper to receive a perfect score on her fitness test for the OSHP.

According to the OSHP, the test is a requirement for officers every two years and standards must be met.

On Oct. 9, Ledyard completed the five-part test and surpassed the standards for each component, earning a perfect score.

