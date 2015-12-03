Nearly 12,000 rape kits submitted for DNA testing

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Wednesday forensic scientists working to test rape kits submitted by law enforcement agencies as part of the Attorney General's Sexual Assault Kit (SAK) Testing Initiative have exceeded the goal to test 3,000 kits during the second year of the initiative.

As of September 1, 2014, scientists with Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) have tested a total of 4,716 previously untested rape kits.

The state of Ohio at one point had around 8,700 rape kits sitting on shelves untested, meaning justice for the victims was on hold. On Monday, a joint conference was held in downtown Cleveland with Memphis and Detroit on how to fix the problem.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Friday that he will provide significant new resources to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office to assist with the hundreds of sexual assault investigations now occurring due to Attorney General DeWine's Sexual Assault Kit (SAK) Testing Initiative. The new resources, which include nearly a half a million dollars in grant funding, will go towards expanding Prosecutor Timothy McGinty's Cuyahoga County Sexual Assault Kit Task Force.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says 152 law enforcement agencies in Ohio have submitted 9,237 rape kits for testing as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Testing Initiative. Testing has been completed on 6,577 rape kits, leading to 2,465 hits in the Combined DNA Index System.

A serial rapist who preyed on women from 1994 to 2009 has been sentenced to life in prison.

As of April 1, forensic scientists have completed testing on a total of 6,908 kits, resulting in 2,584 DNA hits. In Cuyahoga County alone, more than 270 defendants have been indicted, including Dwayne Wilson, who was sentenced last week to life in prison with his first parole eligibility in 110 years.

As of May 1, forensic scientists have completed testing on 7,211 rape kits, resulting in 2,692 DNA hits. In Cuyahoga County alone, more than 300 defendants have been indicted as part of the effort, including Van Patterson, who was arrested last month.

The judge in the trial of serial rapist James Daniel handed down his sentence Wednesday.

Thousands of Ohio rape victims could be getting a new shot at justice, as a bill that would extend the statute of limitations in many cases heads to the governor's desk. The bill would let rape or sex assault cases be prosecuted up to 25 years after the attack, which is five years longer than the current law.

As of July 1, 186 law enforcement agencies have submitted 10,134 kits to be tested as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Testing Initiative. In Cuyahoga County alone, more than 330 defendants have been indicted following DNA testing, including Moses Clark, who was sentenced this week to life in prison after being found guilty of raping three women in 2006.

The Department of Justice announced that the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and its partners will receive nearly $2 million over the next three years to accelerate the work of bringing rapists to justice, assisting the survivors of those crimes, and changing the culture of law enforcement when it comes to investigating sexual assaults.

As of Dec. 1, 2015, 240 law enforcement agencies in Ohio have submitted 11,665 rape kits to be tested. (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine released a status update on the progress of DNA testing being conducted as part of his Sexual Assault Kit Testing Initiative on Thursday.

As of Dec. 1, 2015, 240 law enforcement agencies have submitted 11,665 kits to be tested. Of those, 2,331 kits were submitted after Senate Bill 316 took effect.

Forensic scientists with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation have completed testing on a total of 9,230 of the kits, resulting in 3,377 hits in the Combined DNA Index System.

In Cuyahoga County alone, 420 defendants have been indicted following DNA testing conducted as part of the effort.

DeWine launched the initiative in 2011 after learning that dozens of law enforcement agencies across the state were in possession of rape kits, some of which were decades old, that had never been sent to a DNA lab for testing. He then made an open call to law enforcement to send their kits to BCI for free DNA testing.

Senate Bill 316, which went into effect on March 23, 2015, requires Ohio law enforcement agencies to submit any remaining previously untested sexual assault kits associated with a past crime to a crime laboratory within one year. The law also requires that all newly collected rape kits be submitted to a crime lab within 30 days after law enforcement determines a crime has been committed.

