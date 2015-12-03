Likely no role for WR Terrelle Pryor on Sunday vs Bengals

Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine said on Thursday that newly signed wide receiver Terrelle Pryor will likely not have a role in the Browns game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Likely no. We’ll have a better sense today. The workload yesterday wasn’t big just because we were so close to the end of the game. It wasn’t our typical Wednesday from a workload standpoint so it wasn’t a lot of high-speed running for the wide outs. We’ll have a better sense today, but I would say it’s probably a little early to have any type of significant work load, if any, for him," Pettine said on Thursday.

Pettine also added that Pryor is a luxury to have as a third quarterback and called it an "insurance policy" but he completely plans on using him as a wide receiver first.

The Browns signed Pryor on Wednesday after placing quarterback Josh McCown on injured reserve. Pryor spent time with the Browns during the preseason, but would not make the game day roster. Pryor made the transition from quarterback to wide receiver this year, but a hamstring limited in preseason.

