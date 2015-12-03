Game Preview: The Austin Davis era begins on Sunday vs Bengals

As the 2015 year comes to an end, so does the Cleveland Browns season. The Browns will wrap their season series with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Bengals defeated the Browns 31-10 on Thursday Night Football when Johnny Manziel started his second game of the season. The Bengals have outscored the Browns 61-10 in their last two matchups, Manziel started both.

On Sunday, Austin Davis will make his first start with the Browns, making him the 24th quarterback to start since returning in 1999.

Davis came in on relief against the Baltimore Ravens when Josh McCown would leave the game with an injury. Davis went 7-for-10 for 77 yards and threw the game tying touchdown to Travis Benjamin late in the game.

What to look for:

Terrelle Pryor could make his Browns regular season debut at wide receiver. Pryor was signed by the Browns this week and has a couple practices under his belt. His familiarity with the Browns offense during the preseason can help him get into game action this weekend.

With a 100-yard game, Browns tight end Gary Barnidge would tie Milt Morin for most 100-yard receiving games by a tight end in a single season.

Browns linebacker Karlos Dansby needs one more interception to become the fifth player in NFL history to record 40 sacks and 20 interceptions in his career.

Duke Johnson could be the first Browns rookie to catch three touchdown passes since Josh Gordon caught five in 2013. Duke Johnson also ranks fourth in receiving yards among NFL running backs and fifth in receptions.

Break it down:

When you break down the numbers, Browns fans should be worried. The Bengals rank 4th in the NFL in points per game with 27. The Browns defense gives up the second most points per game with 28.2, the New Orleans Saints are the only team worse. To make matters worse, the Bengals defense gives up the least amount of points.

The Browns are on a free fall, losing their last six games, and it doesn't get much easier. The Browns have to face the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final four weeks of the season. Of the four teams, the 49ers seems to be the most win-able.

Tony Zarrella and Bernie Kosar kick off your Sunday with Tailgate 19 on Cleveland 19 at 11:00 A.M. Joining them is Chuck Booms and Bob Golic.

