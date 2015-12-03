Kids with cancer smile for 'Flashes of Hope'

The goal of Flashes of Hope is to photograph every child with cancer until every child is cured. (Source: WOIO)

On Thursday, Alexis could relax and smile, as volunteers from the Cleveland chapter of Flashes of Hope pampered her for her photo shoot. (Source: WOIO)

At just age 8, Alexis Allamon is already a cancer survivor. (Source: WOIO)

Kids at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital got "camera ready" Thursday to take photos for Flashes of Hope.

Alexis Allamon is a survivor. The 8-year-old has gastritis and has been battling treatments her entire life. But on Thursday, she could relax and smile, as volunteers from the Cleveland chapter of Flashes of Hope gave her the works.

Flashes of Hope was founded in Cleveland. The goal is to photograph every child with cancer until every child is cured.

Photographers come in once a month and set up a studio alongside stylists. Thursday's stylists were Katie Lee and Dahlia Ivancit from John Robert's Spa in Mayfield Heights.

"It's my favorite. I love it," said Ivancit.

Bridget Caswell, from NASA, has been volunteering for about five years. She says it's her way of giving back to the community.

"You get to cover a lot of things that aren't great, and to come in and maybe make someone's day a little more special that's going through a hard time or rough time, it's a humbling experience," said Caswell.

"There's always been volunteers. We very rarely have a problem finding photographers and makeup artists. We are very blessed in Cleveland with a community of the most generous people in the world," said Loretta Nasca, director of the Flashes of Hope Cleveland chapter.

The patients know it.

"It's, like, an opportunity to have fun and don't worry about the bad things, and meet new people you haven't met before," said Iyanla Hendrix.

When the photo shoots are done, the families are gifted with a portrait package, free of charge.

To help support the Flashes of Hope cause, you can go to Marc's and purchase certain products.

