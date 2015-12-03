Romona's Kids: Akron teen designs wristbands to inspire courage

In this week's Romona's Kids, we found an Akron teenager who's already in college composing music and performing jazz around northeast Ohio. Kofi Boakye is using his jazz skills with the band, One Sound.

An Akron teen is trying to start a movement that he hopes will fight the recent epidemic of violence against local children.

It involves wristbands and a video with two powerful messages: "humble" and "have no fear."

16-year-old Kofi Boakye is a talented young jazz and R&B musician we first met last spring.

He came up with the idea for the wristbands and video featuring local leaders and area students because many of his friend say they are afraid to be out in the community.

Kofi hopes this will give kids courage and maybe even inspire them to take back the streets.

"I hope that when they walk out and they look at their wrist, that they remain humble and have no fear to be themselves, have no fear to achieve whatever they want to achieve, and I hope at the end of the day someone can feel inspired to do great things," Kofi said.

He even hopes he can get LeBron James to wear one of the wristbands.

"When I think about the word 'humble' I think about the struggles that my mother went through as a single parent raising her three children to be three independent young men," Kofi said. "Having no fear means no matter what, you have no fear to achieve what you want to achieve and be who you want to be."

