Z Files: Cavs are a gift

It's not that bad. Really. I mean, sure the Browns are limping through their 8th straight losing season. And, of course, we're holding our annual discussion about who gets canned, and who survives. And yes, everybody around the country is piling on, after watching the Browns blow yet another game in creative fashion on Monday Night Football. Including Bart Scott, who admitted on Thursday that he actually agreed to a contract with the Ravens while hiding in a bathroom at Browns headquarters nine years ago! But as Christmas closes in, even the Browns can't bring me down.



Nor the Indians, who, one day after signing Joba Chamberlain to a minor-league deal, followed up by sending cash to the Angels for light-hitting outfielder Collin Cowgill, a career .236 hitter. (This came, by the way, on the same day that I sat down with former Indians star Kenny Lofton. We had talked about what it will take to fill that ballpark again. I'll give you a hint: signing Cowgill and Chamberlain isn't it).



No, it's not that bad, because Christmas could be coming early for Cleveland sports fans, in the shape and form of Kyrie Irving, who's been running the court and shaking off the rust, and could (should?) be back in time for that Christmas Day showdown (Finals rematch) with the Warriors.



If the sports department really is the 'toy store' of a newsroom, then the Cavaliers are my favorite gift. I can deal with the daily drama in Berea, and hope for a far bigger deal for the Tribe, because I know the best gifts are yet to come. In the meantime, it's really not that bad.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.