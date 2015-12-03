Exclusive: Teen held against her will reunites with family

The missing 15-year-old has been found in Missouri, according to her family.

Missing teen was held against her will, 41-year old arrested

15-year-old Alexis Boroviak is now home with her family after being missing for weeks.

Cleveland 19's Scott Taylor was there for her reunion with her family in Brooklyn.

Authorities say Alexis was held against her will in a Missouri home. She disappeared from her home on November 8 after taking the dog out.

Stepfather Britt Ramsey and Alexis's mother Linda never gave up home.

"I thought of preparing myself but there's no preparing. It was kinda weird getting out of the cars. All the Police. I tried to hold back the tears but it didn't happen," Ramsey said.

"Now she is home surrounded by family and friends tell me how she is doing?" asked Taylor.

"She is a trooper. It's amazing how somebody can be gone at that age for so long. She is just a homebody person. Still laughs sand smiles and do the things she has to do so police can do their job. The strength in her baffles me. An amazing kid," Ramsey said.

41-year-old Chris Schroeder is charged with transporting a minor from Ohio to Missouri to engage in criminal sexual activity.

