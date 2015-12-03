Football Fever: Two Stark County teams fight for division championships

They are practically neighbors-- but two Stark County high school football teams hope to win the state championships, in two separate divisions. Central Catholic High School's football team is one of 28 teams to remaining in the playoffs. 1.2 miles down the street, Perry High School's football team has made it this far too.

Canton Central Catholic plays Milan Edison on Friday. If they win, they will advance to the state championship in Division 5. (Source: WOIO)

Perry fans excited for the school's first shot at championship (Source: WOIO)

Perry High School and Central Catholic High School are just a mile away from each other and both football teams are one step closer to bringing home a state title.

"Go Perry, beat LaSalle!" said Lindsey Schilling.

"I'm so excited because tomorrow I'm going to the game!" said Olivia Irwin.

A crowd of 3,000 showed up to cheer on the Perry Panthers at a pep rally before Friday's game in Columbus.

"I'm absolutely excited. It's going to be a sleepless night tonight," said Aliecia Sims.

The family of star football player Keishaun Sims, who was just named Mr. Football Ohio, is soaking it all in.

"He's been playing football since the second grade and I'm just very proud of him," said his sister Khiejana Sims.

"We're the first team to get here out of Perry history, so we're going to try to make history, win a championship and bring it back," Keishaun Sims said.

This is the second year Central Catholic Crusaders are vying for a state title.

"I'm so excited, they deserve this," said Sarah Miller.

"It's really neat, it's a great way to represent Stark County," said Laura Krupar.

Instead of rooting against each other, football fans are cheering for each other, hoping the two teams will each bring home a state title for their division.

"It's exciting. We play together every year in week two, so I mean we're rooting for 'em," said Troy Dittemore.

"It'd be nice to see two state champions, it'd be a blessing for the town," said Keith Sims.

Having two high school football teams make it this far is huge for Perry and its neighboring towns.

Everywhere you look there are well wishes for both teams.

They both play for the state championship in Columbus on Friday.

