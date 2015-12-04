Pepper ball, tear gas used to end 12-hour standoff at store

A 12-hour standoff ended in South Euclid after police rushed the store where two suspects defiantly hid after a botched burglary. For hours, police and the regional SWAT waited for a burglar in a crawl space to surrender.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, an alarm sounded at the Krush clothing store on Mayfield Road. A South Euclid police officer was nearby and saw the two burglars. He and another officer contained them until reinforcements arrived.

But the pair wouldn't give up.

They had made their way into a crawl space above the ceiling, which was between 12 and 18 inches. It's a dangerous spot for officers, particularly when wearing heavy SWAT gear.

"If the individual is uncooperative and you're going to have to go hands on, how do you contain him? What do you do?" said South Euclid Police Chief Kevin Nietert.

By 3 a.m. Friday, pepper spray was used, which got the first suspect to surrender.

After seven more hours passed, more gas was used, but the second suspect refused to quit.

Police finally had no choice but to go into the tight space and flush him out. Just before 11 a.m., officers arrested the second suspect on the roof.

The store and one nearby are a bit worse for the wear, along with the suspect, who apparently was after high-end clothing.

"We sell a lot of premium clothing in there, you know. Some high-end denim, denim clothes up to $500 to $600," said store owner Ziad Haq.

In the end, police were successful as no one was seriously injured.

