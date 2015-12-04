West Shoreway reopens as boulevard

A massive road construction project is set to begin on one of Cleveland's busiest roads.

The West Shoreway reopens Friday to three lanes of traffic in each direction. In addition, the Lake Avenue westbound exit ramp will reopen.

This is part of the huge Lakefront West project that begin in June 2015.

The changes are expected to increase access to Lake Erie, improve green space, biking and pedestrian facilities, increase development potential and simplify connections along the now limited-access freeway.

Reduction of the speed limit from 50 mph to 35 mph is expected to add just over a minute of total travel time along the new boulevard

There is a reminder from the Ohio Department of Transportation. The Lake Avenue entrance ramp to the Shoreway east remains closed through about December 21.

Also, the Shoreway eastbound exit ramp to Edgewater Park is closed through Dec. 12.

