Family searching for missing Lorain man

Frank Knapp has been missing from Lorain since Nov. 30.

The 59-year-old man is 5'9" 165 lbs. He has a long, bushy, gray beard. He wears glasses, but wasn't wearing them when he went missing.

The family says he's mentally ill and doesn't have his medication with him.

According to his sister, Knapp was last picked up by police on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland after he was found lying on the ground in a yard. He was then released at Fairview Hospital Tuesday, Dec.1

The hospital has no record of him being treated there.

Knapp's sister says the officers who transported him to the hospital said he was speaking very low and they had a difficult time figuring out what he was saying.

